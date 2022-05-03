DALLAS (KDAF) — Medical professionals, including nurses, have been lauded as the unsung heroes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, being on the front lines as our nation got overwhelmed with record-high cases.

In celebration of the professionals, WalletHub has conducted a study ranking which states are the best, and worst, for nurses.

They look at 21 different metrics comparing each state based on which states will bring nurses the most success. If you’ve been here before, you know we love to circle things back to Texas, so here’s how they stacked up, according to this study.

Texas ranked 17th place in the nation, scoring exceptionally high with the monthly average starting salary for nurses. Though there were places that could use improvement. According to the study, Texas ranked 46th for the number of heat-care facilities available per capita. Further key findings include:

1 st – Monthly Avg. Starting Salary for Nurses (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Monthly Avg. Starting Salary for Nurses (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 46 th – Health-Care Facilities per Capita

– Health-Care Facilities per Capita 13 th – Nurses per Capita

– Nurses per Capita 48 th – Projected Share of Elderly Population by 2030

– Projected Share of Elderly Population by 2030 39 th – Nursing-Job Openings per Capita

– Nursing-Job Openings per Capita 11 th – Average Annual Salary for Nurses (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Average Annual Salary for Nurses (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 40 th – Share of Best Nursing Homes

– Share of Best Nursing Homes 11 th – Projected Competition by 2028

– Projected Competition by 2028 32 nd – Avg. Number of Work Hours

– Avg. Number of Work Hours 26th – Percentage of Residents 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated

Here were the top 10 states in the nation:

Washington Maine New Mexico Minnesota New Hampshire Oregon Arizona Montana Rhode Island Connecticut

For the full report, visit WalletHub.