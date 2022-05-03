DALLAS (KDAF) — Medical professionals, including nurses, have been lauded as the unsung heroes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, being on the front lines as our nation got overwhelmed with record-high cases.
In celebration of the professionals, WalletHub has conducted a study ranking which states are the best, and worst, for nurses.
They look at 21 different metrics comparing each state based on which states will bring nurses the most success. If you’ve been here before, you know we love to circle things back to Texas, so here’s how they stacked up, according to this study.
Texas ranked 17th place in the nation, scoring exceptionally high with the monthly average starting salary for nurses. Though there were places that could use improvement. According to the study, Texas ranked 46th for the number of heat-care facilities available per capita. Further key findings include:
- 1st – Monthly Avg. Starting Salary for Nurses (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 46th – Health-Care Facilities per Capita
- 13th – Nurses per Capita
- 48th – Projected Share of Elderly Population by 2030
- 39th – Nursing-Job Openings per Capita
- 11th – Average Annual Salary for Nurses (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 40th – Share of Best Nursing Homes
- 11th – Projected Competition by 2028
- 32nd – Avg. Number of Work Hours
- 26th – Percentage of Residents 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated
Here were the top 10 states in the nation:
- Washington
- Maine
- New Mexico
- Minnesota
- New Hampshire
- Oregon
- Arizona
- Montana
- Rhode Island
- Connecticut
For the full report, visit WalletHub.