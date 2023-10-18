DALLAS (KDAF) — It is always better to be safe than sorry.

Even though the overall homicide rate in the United States has gone down by 5% in 40 of the biggest cities, it’s still important to know the risks and dangers in the city that you live in.

Dallas was recently mentioned in a new study by Wallet Hub that measured the homicide rate in the states using 40 of the largest U.S. cities based on per capita homicides. According to the study, Dallas came in at No. 9 for states with one of the biggest problems.

Be aware of your surroundings, let close friends and family know of your whereabouts and make sure to keep all valuables with you at all times or concealed.

Homicide Rate in Dallas (1=Highest, 20=Average):

Overall rank for Dallas: 9th

15th – Homicides per Capita in 2023

6th – Change in Homicides per Capita (2023 vs. 2022)

16th – Change in Homicides per Capita (2023 vs. 2022)

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on October 16, 2023.



You can view the full report and where other city’s rank, here.