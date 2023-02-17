DALLAS (KDAF) — St. Patrick’s Day is only a month away! While you don’t have to wear green right now, you can definitely eat some green ice cream.

With Andy’s Frozen Custard’s new Mint Crème Oreo flavor, you can put it in a shake or a concrete. The holiday-themed flavor is blended with their vanilla frozen custard with Mint Crème Oreo pieces throughout.

As part of the spring season, Andy’s will also introduce other new flavors of ice cream.

You can try the new flavor by driving to your nearest North Texas location. The limited edition flavor is only available until March 28th.

You can visit these Dallas -Fort Worth locations to find the shakes:

9655 Audelia Rd- Dallas

5100 N Tarrant Pkwy -Fort Worth

5299 W Sublett Rd – Arlington

9310 Lebanon Rd- Frisco