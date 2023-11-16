The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Smoothie Factory is debuting an exciting new elevated concept, catering to those who seek a refreshing and wholesome experience perfectly aligned with their taste buds and lifestyle.

The beloved brand will be opening the new Smoothie Factory + Kitchen at 8517 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills.

Smoothie Factory + Kitchen takes the traditional smoothie bar concept and elevates it to offer a diverse and well-rounded menu that includes a plethora of options, providing guests with more choices for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack time while maintaining a commitment to freshness and quality.

The new concept will feature a diverse selection of nutritious and delicious food items including salads, grilled folds, toasts topped with ingredients that go beyond avocado and jam, a robust coffee menu and boba tea – alongside fresh juices, smoothie bowls and smoothies made exclusively from real fruits and vegetables. Guests can enjoy standout dishes such as:

The Orchard Salad: a delightful blend of fresh and vibrant ingredients, featuring a bed of spring mix greens, tossed with red beets, diced apples, chopped walnuts, dried cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles.

The Sweet Blue Toast: a unique and indulgent toast option featuring expertly toasted artisan bread, generously topped with lemon-infused ricotta, plump blueberries, crunchy almonds, a hint of lemon zest, and a drizzle of balsamic fig glaze.

Avo Pome Grilled Fold: a flavorful, warm, and satisfying option showcasing a house-made avocado mash, crumbled feta cheese, pomegranate seeds, fresh mint, all finished with a drizzle of fresh lemon juice.

The community is invited to the Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festivities will commence with the first 100 guests receiving complimentary giveaways, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring the NRH Chamber of Commerce. A live DJ will provide entertainment, and attendees can participate in drawings for their chance to win free smoothies for a year.

In addition, BRIX Holdings, the parent company of Smoothie Factory + Kitchen, will make a charitable donation to Community Link, an organization dedicated to alleviating hunger and poverty by providing food, case management, and mental health counseling to those in need in Northwest Tarrant County.

he location also offers a convenient drive-thru and digital pick-up option, allowing guests to savor high-quality smoothies and food from the comfort of their vehicles.

“We are thrilled to take this next step in our brand’s evolution with the new Smoothie Factory + Kitchen in North Richland Hills,” said Kimberly Otte, VP of Franchise Support for BRIX Holdings. “Our enhanced menu is centered around an array of nutritious and delicious offerings, all rooted in our mission of ‘Building a Better You.’ We invite the community to join us as we redefine the smoothie and dining experience with a delightful fusion of health, taste and convenience like you’ve never experienced before.”

The North Richland Hills location will operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.