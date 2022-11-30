DALLAS (KDAF) — A new Shake Shack is coming to town, and sooner than you think.

The iconic smashed burger franchise opening another location in North Texas, this one will be located in Plano. The Park and Preston Shack will officially open on Dec. 5 at 5009 W. Park Blvd. Plano, TX 75093.

To celebrate opening day, officials say the first 100 guests will receive a limited edition Shake Shack gift.

Guests coming for the opening day can also look forward to an appearance from the AC Roller Derby team. Additionally, there will be a public ribbon cutting ahead of opening at 10:30 AM for any guests interested in joining.

This location will be open during the following operating hours:

Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.