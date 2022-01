DALLAS (KDAF) — People wanting to get their dose of 80’s nostalgia can now visit FlashBack RetroPub in the Bishop Arts District.

The Oklahoma City-based franchise offers a wide variety of free-to-play throwback games and a full bar for you and your friends to enjoy.

Hours of operation are as follows:

Monday – Thursday: 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.