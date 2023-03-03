DALLAS (KDAF) — Instead of going to the stadium to scream for your favorite football team or at your least favorite team, a new spin has been put at the top.

In Arlington, the Hearsay restaurant opened a new location right at the top of Choctaw Stadium. The bar and lounge officially opened on March 3.

Guests will get a chance to experience listening to blues and live jazz music while smoking a cigar on the patio. Also, you can try some of their southern cuisine dishes, while enjoying the smooth atmosphere.

The restaurant’s Facebook page posted that valet parking is available or you can park your car across the street in the parking lots. You can book your reservation at the Hearshay website.

Here’s a look at the new location on the inside: