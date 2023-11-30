DALLAS (KDAF) — New research reveals the cheapest sports teams in the nation and one Texas team made the list.

The Houston Texans have been named one of the cheapest teams in the NFL. Experts at Japan-101 analyzed each of the 32 NFL teams to find the average ticket prices of 2023/24 games, beer and hotdog prices at each home stadium and jersey prices to determine the cheapest teams to support.

Fans spend an average of $379.44 for tickets, beer, food and a jersey.

“Tickets to see the Houston Texans are the cheapest of all teams, costing an average of $230 at NRG Stadium; this is the first NFL facility to have a retractable roof to function as an open-air sports and performance centre, whatever the weather,” the study mentioned.

So you may be wondering well, what is the most expensive NFL team to support? The Las Vegas Raiders home stadium, Allegiant Stadium, is the most expensive NFL team to support. Attending fans spend a whopping $1,318 on average here, this being over three times more than the cost for Houston Texans fans, as tickets alone cost $1,165.

Dallas Cowboys were also on the list but on the opposite side. America’s team ranked #5 for the most expensive US NFL team. Cowboys fans spend an average of $887.29 to attend games with tickets averaging $724.

“It is interesting to see how drastically the average cost for fans differs between each NFL team. The Philadelphia Eagles are currently at the top of the Power Rankings, reflecting the high cost of attending their games. In contrast, the Arizona Cardinals have lost the most games as a team, reflecting the respective lower cost of attending their games,” Yuta Suzuki, content manager for Japan-101, commented.