DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no better feeling than reeling in a fish. There’s just something about being out in the great outdoors and fishing that makes you feel good.
If you’re in Texas, there is no shortage of great fishing spots, according to a new report from LawnLove.com.
LawnLove.com officials ranked each state based on which states are the best for fishing, and Texas took the number 5 spot.
Key findings regarding Texas, include:
- Number of Fishing Contests, Derbies, and Tournaments – 1st
- Number of Fishing Charters and Guides – 4th
- Price of Annual Non-Resident Fishing License (Not Income-Adjusted) – 29th
- Fishing-Gear Stores per 100,000 Residents – 27th
The top 10 states for fishing are as follows:
- Florida
- Alaska
- Montana
- Minnesota
- Texas
- Wisconsin
- Michigan
- New York
- South Carolina
- North Carolina
For the full report, visit LawnLove.com.