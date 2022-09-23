DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no better feeling than reeling in a fish. There’s just something about being out in the great outdoors and fishing that makes you feel good.

If you’re in Texas, there is no shortage of great fishing spots, according to a new report from LawnLove.com.

LawnLove.com officials ranked each state based on which states are the best for fishing, and Texas took the number 5 spot.

Key findings regarding Texas, include:

Number of Fishing Contests, Derbies, and Tournaments – 1st

Number of Fishing Charters and Guides – 4th

Price of Annual Non-Resident Fishing License (Not Income-Adjusted) – 29th

Fishing-Gear Stores per 100,000 Residents – 27th

The top 10 states for fishing are as follows:

Florida Alaska Montana Minnesota Texas Wisconsin Michigan New York South Carolina North Carolina

For the full report, visit LawnLove.com.