DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s have crawfish for breakfast, lunch, and dinner — After all, when life gives you lemons, you don’t have to make lemonade—you can just eat crawfish!

The spring season is when you’ll definitely start hearing or smelling crawfish, regardless of whether you like them or not.

A trip advisor website called Trips to Discover found the 10 best crawfish spots in Texas!

Crawfish Shack – Crosby TX The Boiling Crab, Dallas, TX LA Crawfish, Houston, TX Crawfish Shack & Oyster Bar- Austin, TX BB’s Cafe,- Houston, TX Floyd’s Seafood – Webster, TX Benno’s on the Beach- Galveston, TX Wild Cajun- Houston, TX 88 Boiling Crawfish & Seafood,- Houston, TX Circle M Crawfish- Big Sandy- TX Hank’s Crawfish- Houston, TX