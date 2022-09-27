DALLAS (KDAF) — Cowboys fans, there is another place for you to get your beloved sports memorabilia to support Dem Boys.

Rally House officials have announced a new Dallas location “Rally House Preston Forest”, located just 14 minutes north of downtown Dallas.

“There are so many talented franchises and popular attractions around Dallas,” District Manager Summer Cortez, said in a news release. “And Rally House Preston Forest is perfect for an area like this, as we have an expansive selection of team gear, localized merch, and much more for all the awesome fans in the vicinity!”

The store is located at 11661 Preston Rd Suite 232, Dallas, TX 75230. For more information, visit rallyhouse.com.