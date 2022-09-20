DALLAS (KDAF) — A new program from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson would allow Dallas children to see their favorite sports teams, free of charge.

The program is called the Mayor’s Youth Ticket Program. According to the program’s official website, the program provides Dallas children between the ages of 12 to 17 years old with a sports ticket. They will also provide an additional ticket for a chaperone.

Tickets will be given out on a first come first served basis per the availability. Program partners include:

The Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Stars

Dallas Wings

FC Dallas

Texas Rangers

Fair Park First

SMU

Dallas Baptist University

University of Dallas

University of Texas at Dallas

Texas Motorplex in Ennis

Here are the eligibility requirements for the program:

Parents or guardians of teens must register their teen and become verified to participate in the program

This program is designed for Dallas residents, aged 12-17

ADA seats may be requested with notice

All attendees must arrange for transportation to and from the game for all participants and ensure that any claimed tickets are used. If tickets aren’t to be utilized, please contact the Dallas Sports Commission at ticketprogram@dallassports.org so that tickets can be reallocated to other registrants.

Reselling any complimentary tickets is forbidden. If you are found to have resold tickets from the Mayor’s Youth Sports Ticket Program, all applicant’s within the same household will be removed from the program. Tickets must be claimed within two days of request.

Completing the online verification process does not guarantee your teen will receive tickets. Once they are verified and when sports experiences become available, the Dallas Sports Commission will e-mail and publish all sports experience opportunities.

For more information, click here.