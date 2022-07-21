DALLAS (KDAF) — You’ve probably seen the influx of new faces in North Texas. More people from across the nation are moving to Texas in search of a better life, one where they can start their businesses and maybe even raise a family.
A new poll from Crosswind Media & Public Relations says a majority of Americans who live outside of the Lone Star State believe that Texas is a good place to start a business and raise a family.
Officials talked to 845 American adults who don’t live in Texas and asked them their views on the state.
Their answers showed:
- 27% of Americans who were polled said they have a very positive outlook on Texas
- 18% of people polled said they have a somewhat positive view on Texas
- 14% of people said they have a somewhat negative view on Texas
- 17% of people polled said they held a very negative view on Texas
- 21% of people polled said they had a neutral view on Texas
53% of Americans polled said they thought Texas was a good place to start a business, while 52% of people said they thought Texas was a good place to raise a family.
“Overall, the state of the Texas brand continues to be strong and durable,” Crosswind President and CEO Thomas Graham said in a news release, “with Americans continuing to view Texas favorably and recognizing the Texas business climate and family values as favorable traits.”
For the full report, click here.