DALLAS (KDAF) — A new documentary series on Peacock is shining a light on the more sinister reaction to the popular children’s show “Barney and Friends.”

The title “I Love You, You Hate Me” is a play on the popular song from the show featuring the lyrics “I love you, you love me”.

You may remember that iconic child-friendly tune, but you may not know that the popular children’s show has roots in North Texas.

The show famously featured a young North Texas actress/singer Selena Gomez, but the team who created the idea were also North Texans.

Sheryl Leach known for being the creator of Barney is a graduate of none other than Southern Methodist University. Prior to her work on the show ‘Barney and Friends’ she worked as a teacher in North Texas.

The show was also filmed around North Texas, including in Dallas, Allen, Irving and Carrollton.

“I Love You, You Hate Me” focuses on the horrific social reaction to an otherwise happy, family-friendly kids’ show.

“As her beloved character was entering the stratosphere, people couldn’t accept that this was just a show, so let the bashing begin,” Al Roker says in the series.

The show features interviews from prominent television figures around during the time “Barney and Friends” was on the airwaves. Also interviewed are the cast and crew who said they received death threats and social vitriol.

To watch the show, visit Peacock.