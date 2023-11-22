The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — New Orleans Roast is hitting the shelves at Central Market stores, meaning you can pick up your favorite, flavorful coffee in a quick grocery trip beginning in November.

Roasted in small batches steps away from the French Quarter and led by PJ’s Coffee Roastmaster Felton Jones, 8 coffee products will now be available at the 10 Central Market locations across Texas: Southern Pecan, Bourbon Pecan Pie, Bananas Foster, Bride’s Cake, Crème Brûlée, Chocolate Beignet, Medium Roast and Dark Roast & Chicory.

“Central Market is happy to partner with New Orleans Roast to offer our customers a taste of unique New Orleans-style coffees,” said Eric Bielsky, Central Market business development manager for bulk foods, chocolate, tea and coffee.

To learn more about New Orleans Roast and its assortment of coffee, tea and chicory, along with delivery options for homes and businesses, visit neworleansroast.com.