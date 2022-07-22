DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone is doing a gender reveal these days but not a lot of people are announcing their babies at minor league baseball games, so, why not hop on the train of this new trend?

The Frisco RoughRiders want to give you a helping hand in celebrating your new baby at a game during the 2022 season. “Winners will be chosen to receive a luxury suite with F/B for your family & friends + you’ll have the option to fire off fireworks to reveal the gender of your baby!”

Here’s what you can expect if you win this baby announcement party from the RoughRiders:

“Party will include a luxury suite that can accommodate twenty (20) guests, five (5) parking passes, and a food and non-alcoholic beverage package for your guests! On top of it all, during an inning break, we will get the lucky couple up on the dugout and fire off fireworks to reveal the gender of your upcoming baby!”

For more information including baby announcement rules as well as how to enter to win, click here!