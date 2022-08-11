DALLAS (KDAF) — Anticipation builds for the opening of the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington and here’s some more exciting news. The museum will now feature a restored WWII-era plane.

The plane to be featured at the museum is the FM-2 Wildcat fighter. It is being restored by Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center’s restoration team to its 1942 condition. After its restoration, it will be loaned to the museum as the centerpiece of its Above & Beyond: Naval Aviation Gallery.

This plane was acquired from the bottom of Lake Michigan after pilot William Forbe’s routine training flight went awry, causing the plane to crash into the lake.

“Ensign Forbes, who is learning to fly the Wildcat, needs to land on the U.S.S. Sable and during a very cold December 1944 day, he hits the carrier deck of the Sable and skids off the side into the waters below. He manages to get out of the cockpit as the plane sinks to the bottom of the lake,” Rob Shenk, Chief Content Officer of the Museum, said in a news release on the City of Arlington’s website.

You can find more details about the exhibit by clicking here. The National Medal of Honor Museum is expected to open in 2024.