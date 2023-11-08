The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bar Louie is embarking on a fresh era of culinary advancements spearheaded by the brand’s recent leadership hire, Vice President of Culinary and Executive Chef Joel Reynders, who is reshaping the bar and dining experience at the 67-unit concept with a host of game-changing initiatives.

Reynders, who spans a career of more than 25 years in the restaurant industry, is introducing an entirely new category of dining to the brand targeting dinner-minded guests with a refreshed collection of chef-inspired entrées.

Available now at all Bar Louie locations, guests can enjoy elevated dinner menu selections such as:

Truffle Mushroom & Asparagus Flatbread – spinach cream sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, asparagus, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, artichokes, truffle aioli

Shrimp and Grits – jumbo shrimp, cheesy grits, andouille sausage gravy, applewood smoked bacon, scallions

Parmesan Crusted Chicken – two grilled chicken breasts, mozzarella, provolone, garlic parmesan panko crust, grape tomato bruschetta, roasted baby potatoes, zucchini

Steak Frites – 12oz New York strip, garlic butter, truffle fries, parmesan, truffle aioli

Credit: Bar Louie Credit: Bar Louie

These contemporary courses are an extension of the brand’s dinner menu test launch, introduced earlier this year at select locations. With fanfare for the new menu lineup at an all-time high, Bar Louie is also introducing a bevy of original sides available to thoughtfully accompany one’s entrée selection. Selections include roasted potatoes, pan seared asparagus, grilled zucchini, crispy truffle fries, house slaw and cheesy grits.

To celebrate these new additions to the menu, guests can receive a complimentary bottle of wine, Dark Horse Cabernet or Chloe Pinot Grigio, with the purchase of one bar bite and two main plate entrees in-store at participating locations. The offer is available for dine-in guests until December 30.

Mainstays on the menu like Bar Louie’s signature burgers have also undergone enhancements as part of the brand’s culinary revamp. Bar Louie’s burgers now feature 1855 Black Angus Beef, known for its premium quality and unparalleled eating experience. The craft burgers will now feature a larger half-pound patty, a 2oz increase from the previous 6oz burger.

“With unmatched industry knowledge, Joel has shown an incredible ability to elevate the culinary experience for our guests,” said Brian Wright, CEO of Bar Louie. “One of his key contributions has been revamping Bar Louie’s core menu with on-trend, savory offerings to reenergize our existing core customers and attract a newer crowd that is both flavor and cost conscious.”

