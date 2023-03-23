DALLAS (KDAF) — Living in the right area is important, especially if you have a family, commute to work, or just want to be safe. Dallas is so big, the search can be exhausting.

There are some great places to consider moving to if you’re coming to Dallas. Niche, a search engine for educational content, created this list of the best suburbs in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Niche researchers said, “The Best Places to Live ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. This grade takes into account several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area.”

The Best Suburbs in Dallas -Fort Worth:

Coppell Southlake Frisco University Park Plano Flower Mound Colleyville Trophy Club Allen Richardson Murphy Highland Park Highland Village Lantana Sunnyvale Double Oak Parker Prosper Grapevine Westlake Roanoke Keller McKinney Rockwall Fairview