DALLAS(KDAF)- There’s nothing better than fish, crabs, and oysters during crawfish season in Dallas! Just make sure you don’t accidentally order a plate of shrimp scampi and end up with a plate of tiny shrimp!

Dallas is known for its amazing seafood restaurants, offering everything from fresh-caught fish to unique dishes featuring local ingredients.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner or a casual night out with friends, Dallas has something for everyone when it comes to seafood.

Travel website Trip Advisor listed the 10 best seafood restaurants in Dallas. Check out their list and see if you agree.

S & D Oyster Co Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab – Dallas Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen Ocean Prime The Oceanaire Seafood Room Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen Cafe Pacific Eddie V’s Prime Seafood Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen Montlake Cut