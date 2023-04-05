DALLAS(KDAF)—It can be hard to choose the right city to live in, especially when you live in a great state like Texas, but only one city can be considered the best.

Vacation and Travel company, Travel +Leisure, knows a good thing when they see it. The website listed the 10 Most Beautiful and affordable places to live in the USA.

Texas doesn’t just have one great city but multiple. However, Travel and Leisure choose Dallas – Fort Worth as one of the most beautiful and affordable places to live in the USA. Dallas-Fort Worth was the only city listed from Texas coming in at #7.

Travel +Leisure said “In the heart of North Texas, Dallas, and Fort Worth combine to create the DFW metroplex. Dallas, with its energetic downtown and flourishing arts district, and Fort Worth, with its iconic cattle drive in the Stockyards and impressive cultural district, are distinctive cities that attract singles and young professionals to their continually expanding job markets and stunning skylines. DFW offers serene walking trails, vibrant nightlife, and innovative restaurants — while it maintains median housing costs (about $394,400) of good value for its median household incomes”.

Travel +Leisure 10 Most Beautiful and Affordable Places List:

Hickory, North Carolina Grand Rapids, Michigan Greenville, South Carolina Louisville, Kentucky Knoxville, Tennessee St. Louis, Missouri Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina South Bend, Indiana Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania