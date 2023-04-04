DALLAS(KDAF)—Whiskey is back in a big way, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area is the perfect place to explore the spirit.

Thrillist, the lifestyle website, dives right in and lists the best bars, drinkers can get whiskey from.

Whether it’s a dedicated whiskey bar or a big-name restaurant that offers an impressive Captain’s List, you’ll be sure to find something to suit your tastes.

With so many fantastic spots to choose from, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is the perfect place to explore the world of whiskey.

Check out Thrillist’s list below and see if you agree!

Billy Can Can Brass Ram Knox Street Pub The Mitchell Nickel City The Old Monk Provender Hall Rye Union Bear Whiskeys Honorary Mention: The Whiskey Blendery