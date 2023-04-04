DALLAS(KDAF)—Whiskey is back in a big way, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area is the perfect place to explore the spirit.
Thrillist, the lifestyle website, dives right in and lists the best bars, drinkers can get whiskey from.
Whether it’s a dedicated whiskey bar or a big-name restaurant that offers an impressive Captain’s List, you’ll be sure to find something to suit your tastes.
With so many fantastic spots to choose from, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is the perfect place to explore the world of whiskey.
Check out Thrillist’s list below and see if you agree!
- Billy Can Can
- Brass Ram
- Knox Street Pub
- The Mitchell
- Nickel City
- The Old Monk
- Provender Hall
- Rye
- Union Bear
- Whiskeys
- Honorary Mention: The Whiskey Blendery