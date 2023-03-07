DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love a good find at a thrift shop? If you’re looking to get your thrift on, here are some of the best shops in Dallas.

The best part of thrift and vintage shopping in Dallas is that you never know what you’ll find! From cowboy boots to old vinyl records, you never know what kind of treasure you’ll uncover. It’s like a surprise every time!

A website that provides personalized recommendations site, Foursquare, listed the 7 best thrift and Vintage stores in Dallas.

Dolly Python-1916 N Haskell Ave (Delano Pl), Dallas, TX Goodwill– 3020 N Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX Lula B’s– 1982 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, TX St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store– 3050 W Northwest Hwy -Dallas, TX Genesis Women’s Shelter Thrift Store– 3421 Knight St, Dallas, TX City Square Thift Store-1213 N Washinton (Live Oak), Dallas, TX Lula B– 1010 N Riverfront Blvd, Dallas, TX -( placed twice on list)