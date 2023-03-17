DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love a big juicy burger, with grease on their hands and a slab of cheese? A few of you guys love burgers a lot here in Texas and now we know the best shops you think are the best in the nation.

Lifestyle website, Gayot’s list of the best burgers in the US for 2023 includes burgers from Los Angeles, New York City, Los Angeles, Texas, Georgia, San Francisco Denver, Las Vegas, and Chicago. Each of the 11 spots offers something special, from classic favorites to creative takes on the beloved burger.

Check out the list below and see if you agree or disagree with some of Gayot’s top picks.

2023 Best Shops in the U.S:

Apple Pan – Los Angelos, CA Becks Prime – Houston, TX Burger Joint- New York, NY Cherry Chriket- Denver, CO Farm Burger- Decatur, GA 4505 Burgers & BBQ- San Francisco, CA Holsteins Shakes and Buns- Las Vegas NV Kuma’s Corner -Chicago IL Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers- Leesburg, VA Mr.Bartly’s Burger Cottage -Cambridge MA