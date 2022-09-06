DALLAS (KDAF) — H-E-B’s new store in the North Texas city of Frisco is set to open in late September!

On Sept. 21, Frisco residents and North Texans will flock to the corner of Main Street and Legacy Drive to get some of the very best food that H-E-B has to offer. The store will be located on 4800 Main Street and it will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Pickup orders will begin on Monday, Sep. 19 as patrons will be able to schedule pickups two weeks in advance. Here’s what you can expect from H-E-B Frisco:

, “We’re committed to providing fresh, safe, and responsibly sourced seafood. We source from the Gulf of Mexico, the Louisiana Bayou, the Pacific Northwest, and every corner of the globe to bring you more fresh seafood than anyone else in Texas. Learn more at heb.com/seafood“ And more like curbside pickup and home delivery!