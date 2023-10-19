DALLAS (KDAF) —Celebrity chef and food personality, Guy Fieri, isn’t new to the Dallas area. Fieri has his own Taco Joint called Guy Fieri Taco Joint and now his own chicken joint is coming to town too!

Expected to open in early 2024, Chicken Guy! is a restaurant chain that specializes in chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches.

“Chicken Guy! features one-of-a-kind all-natural chicken tenders paired with a wide selection of delicious sauces. Brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk, and infused with fresh herbs, these tenders deliver on flavor and texture. Choose from a wide array of sauces created by Chef Guy to enjoy with your meal and sides,” Chicken Guy! website reads.

It currently already has 11 locations open with seven locations, including Dallas coming soon!

So far, when customers visit the Chicken Guy website, they are met with the future address and coming soon page for the location in Preston Hollow. Check their social media for more updates.