DALLAS (KDAF) — A new music venue is dancing its way to Fort Worth in late 2022.

Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is expected to open in the Fort Worth Stockyards in October of this year. Tannahill’s will feature a live music venue that can accommodate about 1,000 people, a restaurant that can serve up to 500 guests, and private event space.

Their first month’s lineup is as follows:

Oct 1 – Muscadine Bloodline

Oct 6 – The Arc Angels

Oct 7 – The Arc Angels

Oct 13 – Tab Benoit with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Oct 14 – Reckless Kelly

Oct 16 – Shovels & Rope

Oct 20 – Bat: A Meat Loaf Celebration

Oct 21 – Shinyribs

Oct 22 – Ludacris

Oct 23 – Foreigner

Oct 27 – Christ Knight

Oct 28 – Green River Ordinance

Oct 29 – Jonathan Tyler & The Texas Gentlemen

Oct 30 – Voyage (The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band)

Oct 31 – Futurebirds

For more information visit livenation.com.