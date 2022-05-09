DALLAS (KDAF) — A new music venue is dancing its way to Fort Worth in late 2022.
Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is expected to open in the Fort Worth Stockyards in October of this year. Tannahill’s will feature a live music venue that can accommodate about 1,000 people, a restaurant that can serve up to 500 guests, and private event space.
Their first month’s lineup is as follows:
- Oct 1 – Muscadine Bloodline
- Oct 6 – The Arc Angels
- Oct 7 – The Arc Angels
- Oct 13 – Tab Benoit with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
- Oct 14 – Reckless Kelly
- Oct 16 – Shovels & Rope
- Oct 20 – Bat: A Meat Loaf Celebration
- Oct 21 – Shinyribs
- Oct 22 – Ludacris
- Oct 23 – Foreigner
- Oct 27 – Christ Knight
- Oct 28 – Green River Ordinance
- Oct 29 – Jonathan Tyler & The Texas Gentlemen
- Oct 30 – Voyage (The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band)
- Oct 31 – Futurebirds
For more information visit livenation.com.