The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF)– New Yorker turned DFW Restauranteur Kevin Lillis is opening a new food hall in Ey tower in Dallas’ Victory Park.

Victory Social will be home to a variety of local food businesses. The food hall is expected to open in either May or June 2024.

This will be home to a variety of different fast food places.

What are you hoping to see? Stay updated with Victory Park.