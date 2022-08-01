DALLAS (KDAF) — A new fitness concept is opening up in Dallas on Monday, Aug. 8. Ding Ding Group Boxing is opening a location at 3516 Ross Avenue, bringing a new way to exercise to Dallasites.

Officials say group boxing combines strength conditioning and cardio in one class.

“We’re here to show Dallas how fun it is to rip punches and that you don’t have to be an insane athlete

to do it,” Dre Williams, fitness professional, said in a new release. “When the average person thinks of boxing, they tend to get intimidated. Ding Ding is made for everyone.”

The studio features an elevated stage in the center of the studio, 36 teardrop-style punching bags, exciting lighting, TVs and speakers for each instructor to play their own invigorating workout playlists.

Each class is about 50-minutes long with three rounds of boxing with integrated strength training and core work, making up a full-body exercise using the teardrop-style punching bags.

Hours of Operation

The studio is opening during the following hours:

Monday through Thursday: 6 a.m to 6:40 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

For more information, visit dingdinggroupboxing.com.