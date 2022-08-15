DALLAS (KDAF) — A new faith-based thriller movie is getting a limited North American release; with only one North Texas theater showing the film.

Pursuit of Freedom tells the story of a Ukrainian woman who was separated from her three children and sold into trafficking by Russian gangsters. Against all odds, she was reunited with her family thanks to the help of a Dutch nurse, Armenian missionary, and an American pastor.

If that interests you, the film will have a limited theatrical release on Sept. 16. The film will be shown at Galaxy Grandscape 15 in The Colony. For more information about the film, click here.