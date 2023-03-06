DALLAS (KDAF)—Can you say Bon Appetit?

DFW metroplex is getting a taste of Paris right at its doorstep. Frisco will have a new French-inspired restaurant called ‘La Parisienne French Bistro.

The restaurant will soon open on Monday, March 13.

According to their website, they will have a variety of high-quality and affordable products for everyday food.

Mondana (Mondi) Tag created the concept of La Parisienne and was the first female franchisee owner-operator for Dickeys BBQ in Dallas at age 19, along with her mother.

Tag said. “We designed the space in hopes that our guests will feel as if they are sitting in a chic bistro in Paris enjoying French food and desserts along with sipping on a cocktail, tea, or coffee,” said Tag.

The restaurant menu will have traditional and favorite dishes like coq au vin, steak frites, a French dip, and mussels and frites.

They will also have vegetarian dishes like their vegetarian bourguignon. If you want to visit, the new restaurant is located at 6740 Winning Dr. Suite 1000 Frisco, TX 75034-7648.