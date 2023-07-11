Portland's famous Voodoo Doughnut will make its home in the Lower Greenville area.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Magic just got a little sweeter in Dallas!

Famous Portland original, Voodoo Doughnut, is making its way to Dallas with a plan to hire more than 75 new employees from the local community. How exciting is that?

Voodoo Doughnut Rendering, Credit: Voodoo Doughnut

“We’re thrilled to unveil our plans to establish a presence in Dallas—a city we’ve had our eye on for quite some time,” said Chris Schultz. “This announcement not only signifies our commitment to growth but also our dedication to providing opportunities locally. By creating over 75 jobs, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the vibrant community,” Schultz continued.

Voodoo Doughnut will make Lower Greenville their home on 1808 Greenville Ave, Suite 120.

