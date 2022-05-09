DALLAS (KDAF) — A new dine-in movie experience has opened in Arlington last week, just in time for the release of the newest Dr. Strange movie.

LOOK Dine-In Cinemas opened at 5272 West I-20 in Arlington on May 5, marking the chain’s 10th location and its third location in Texas; one being in Dallas and the other being in Colleyville.

The chain offers state-of-the-art theater and surround sound technology, premium LOOK loungers, gourmet food and great service. Did we mention that they also serve alcohol?

In addition to the great services, the theater has special promotions such as $5 Tuesdays and 25% off food and drink through May 11.

For more information, visit lookcinemas.com.