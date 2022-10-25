FORT WORTH (KDAF) — A new DICK’s Sporting Goods location is opening in Fort Worth this weekend and officials are celebrating with giveaways.

The first 100 customers who are 18 years old or older will receive a DICK’s Sporting Goods gift card with a mystery amount. One of the gift cards given out will be valued at $500.

If you aren’t one of the first 100 customers, there is still a chance to score some great deals. Customers can get $10 off of a purchase of $25 or more during the weekend.

The location will open on Friday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. The new store will be located at 4740 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76109.