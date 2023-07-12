The North Texas airport also came in at No. 2 for the Busiest Airport in the World, with a passenger count of 73,362,946.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The person sitting next to you may not be “real” the next time you visit Dallas- Fort Worth International, but the city being recognized for having the best airport in the world is as real as it gets.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was ranked No. 5 in Cabin Crew HQ’s 2023 “Best Airports in the World” report.

The report was published by aviation experts who took several different metrics into consideration while ranking: passenger count, the average percentage of on-time flights, the most economical parking fees, the cost to drop off a traveler and the variety of restaurants and shops on site.

“Our study thoroughly examined 30 of the busiest international airports in the world according to the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey’s 2022 annual Airport Traffic report,” Cabin Crew HQ said.

