DALLAS (KDAF) — We know you have seen these Nashville hot chicken sandwiches on your social media feed.

The massively popular chicken place Dave’s Hot Chicken has officially opened a second location in Plano. It is located at 1709 Preston Rd.

In an Instagram post, officials said, “PLANO #TEXAS IS NOW OPEN‼️ get there fast! Address 👉( 1709 Preston Rd., Plano, TX 75093 )THIS IS ONE OF OUR BEST LOOKING STORES THANKS TO @splatterhaus @dehmq @eyesbehindart”