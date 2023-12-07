The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — New research has unveiled the gemstones that will be most popular in Texas this Christmas, with moissanite growing as a more affordable alternative to the highly sought-after diamond.

The study, led by diamond engagement ring and fine jewelry experts Mark Broumand, examined Google search data for over 45 gemstones and nearly 500 keywords to pinpoint the most-searched gemstones across Texas during the past ten months.

The analysis revealed that moissanite has grown as a fan favorite, showing a 131 percent surge in online search popularity over the past five years. It stands out as the second most sought-after gemstone, boasting 277,880 monthly U.S. searches, with significant interest in moissanite rings, necklaces, and earrings.

In other states, particularly Kentucky, Utah and Nebraska, monthly searches can reach as high as 3,650 each. Often confused for a diamond because of its appearance, moissanite offers a more cost-effective alternative due to its lab-grown origin, making it a more eco-conscious decision.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from Mark Broumand said: “This study underscores the ever-evolving gemstone market by highlighting the significance of diamonds, along with the growing fascination with alternatives like moissanite. As Christmas shoppers increasingly seek sustainable and budget-friendly options, moissanite stands out as a brilliant choice that not only dazzles, but also leaves you confidence in your purchase.”

Diamonds, with an average of 370,061 monthly searches across the United States, dominate as the top choice in 38 states. Recognized for centuries as a symbol of luxury, diamonds have traditionally decorated the engagement rings of iconic stars, most recently including Barbara Palvin and Millie Bobby Brown. Their popularity also continues to soar online, with “#diamond” hitting 24 million TikTok views weekly across the U.S.

Next on Texas’s list is a purely organic gem, deemed so exquisite that Ancient Japanese folklore even referred to it as the tears of mythical creatures. Pearls have garnered significant popularity among the American public, receiving 211,062 monthly searches. With a history entwined with influential figures from Coco Chanel to Cleopatra, they claim the second spot in popularity for states such as California, Massachusetts and Hawaii. There has even been a remarkable 212.5 percent rise in Pinterest popularity for pearls since January.

Securing the fourth position, we find emerald at 175,145 monthly U.S. searches, a gemstone almost 20 times rarer than diamonds. With a history dating back nearly three billion years, they have graced the styles of icons, including Jackie Kennedy and Halle Berry. They often reach as high as 6,701 searches in states such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Georgia and have also experienced a 45% increase in online searches within the past five years.

Rounding out Texas’s top five is opal, a unique gemstone known for its shimmering array of colors. With 161,870 monthly U.S. searches, it has also gained over one billion TikTok views worldwide in the past 12 months for “#opal”. Australia, responsible for 95% of the world’s supply, has seen notable Aussie figures like Cate Blanchett showcasing it on the red carpet.

Methodology: Data was sourced from Google Keyword Planner, where a total of 46 gemstones were analyzed, from agates to zircon. Trends were analyzed for all 50 states to collect total search volumes for each gemstone between January 2023 and September 2023. 490 keywords were used to ensure in-depth coverage for every gemstone – for example, ‘morganite earrings’, ‘tsavorite gemstone jewelry’ or ‘citrine ring for men’.