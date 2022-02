DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas County Health and Human Services has announced two new COVID-19 testing sites are available.

There is now a new site located at Park South Family YMCA (2500 Romine Ave, Dallas TX 75215). It is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The other site is located at Beverly D. Humphrey Tiger Stadium at Landcaster High School (200 E Wintergreen Rd, Lancaster, TX 75134). It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.