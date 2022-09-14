DALLAS (KDAF) — Comerica Incorporated is expanding into North Texas, opening an innovation hub at The Star in Frisco. The hub is expected to add 300 jobs to the North Texas economy.

“This represents a significant investment in Comerica’s strategic vision that will benefit all Comerica colleagues and customers,” Megan Crespi, Executive Vice President and Chief Enterprise Technology & Operations Services Officer, said in a news release. “Expanding our corporate headquarters footprint to one of the most desirable locations for business and innovation in the U.S. is positioning our bank for future success.”

Officials say the Frisco Business & Innovation Hub will have an innovation center for workers to test new concepts and a genius bar. The space will also allow Comerica to promote digital and business innovation to better meet customer demand.

The hub will be located at 17 Cowboys Way and is expected to open between late 2023 and early 2024.

