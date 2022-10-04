DALLAS (KDAF) — As if Whataburger couldn’t get any better, they’re getting into the breakfast and sweet treat spirit by adding a new breakfast item and milkshake to its menu this fall.

Introducing the all-new breakfast bowl and white chocolate raspberry milkshake (both for a limited time so be sure to try them while you can)!

Whataburger new Breakfast Bowl Whataburger White Chocolate Raspberry Shake

Here’s what all comes inside of the Texas fast food staple’s new breakfast bowl:

“It’s a fresh-baked biscuit, creamy Whataburger gravy, scrambled eggs, two crispy hashbrowns and Fancy Shredded Cheddar Jack cheese with your choice of sausage or bacon.” Whataburger

“With the perfect balance of sweet white chocolate and tart raspberry, the Whataburger White Chocolate Raspberry Shake is love at first sip,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

The shake is made using a vanilla shake base with a combo of white chocolate and raspberry flavors.