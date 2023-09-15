DALLAS (KDAF) – Ladylove Lounge & Sound is at the intersection of the most charming qualities of Dallas’ Bishop Arts District. The brains behind Dallas’ beloved vinyl shop Spinster Records, David Grover, brought together their music and sound knowledge to create the ultimate listening environment with ideal acoustics. From 80s rock and boom bap to Afrobeats and rap, you can immerse yourself into the bass of your favorites – all while enjoying sips of beautiful drinks and nibbling on extraordinary bar food.

According to its founders, the goal of Ladylove was to bring music lovers together into one welcoming space. While their space is certainly welcoming to the music appreciators, it’s also welcoming to artists as a place to perform. Considering their prime acoustics, Ladylove offers performers, of many genres, a stage. Co-Owner Kate Siamro is also Ladylove’s booker (also one of the Ladylove DJs) – she is actively looking to book artists and DJs to perform.

They’ve intentionally combined flavors to correspond with various music genres and subgenres, according to another Ladylove owner, founder and a creator of their drink menu, Heather Poile.

Their impressive food menu is, in major part, thanks to the brains behind Taco Y Vino, Jimmy Contreras. The menu boasts delicious fried green beans and tuna slides, that will have anyone who takes a bite begging for more.

