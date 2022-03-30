DENTON, Texas (KDAF) — A new art installation in Denton will honor firefighters of the past, present and future.

The city of Denton will officially unveil Shields of Tradition, a new public art piece at Fire Station 3, located at 1401 Underwood St, on April 1. The unveiling and dedication will take place at 11 a.m.

“Please join us to experience this sculpture and help us recognize those who contributed to its creation, as well as those who have served and will serve the City of Denton at Station 3,” City of Denton officials said on the city’s website.

For more information, visit the City of Denton’s website.