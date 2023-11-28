DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays are coming and who says that pets shouldn’t be allowed to join in on the festivities?

According to a recent CertaPet survey, 79 percent of surveyed U.S. dog owners intend to bring their dogs on holiday travels during the busy 2023 season.

The survey said 85 percent of people see their dogs as family members. This is the main reason why they want them at holiday gatherings. Concerns such as boarding facility care quality (33%), preventing the dog’s separation anxiety (29%) and having a service or emotional support animal (21%) are all other reasons as well.

The gender of the owner also plays a part too. Men are more likely than women to travel with their dogs (55 percent to 45 percent), with the 35-44 age group having the largest percentage of dog-inclusive vacation plans (32%).

Furthermore, owners also get worried about their pets: 59 percent are concerned about their dogs feeling nervous, and 49 percent are concerned about their pets missing them.

As holiday travel approaches, do you also include your furry friends in your plans, and what considerations guide your decision?