DALLAS (KDAF) — Texans, do you love Netflix’s popular not-so-normal dating show, Love Is Blind? Well, if you haven’t been interested in it yet, you might have an extra reason to get caught up because it appears season 3 of the show will be featuring singles from the city of Dallas.

That’s not the only good news for fans, apparently, season 3 could be premiering in 2022 at an undisclosed date. It will feature Dallas singles mingling in the pods in the Lone Star State to see if they can fall in love blindly or as the show puts it, sight-unseen.

Season 2 of Love Is Blind was in Chicago while season 1 was in Atlanta, so season 3 could have a more southern feel like season 1 did, just Texas-styled. We can’t wait for season 3 to arrive and follow ALL the love and drama that it is sure to be filled with.