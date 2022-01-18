GRAND PRAIRIE (KDAF) — Grand Prairie has a new restaurant and event center, Chicken N Pickle.

Not only is Chicken N Pickle a restaurant that sources its food from local family farmers, but it is also an indoor/outdoor entertainment center that features a restaurant, sports bar, 11 pickleball courts (six indoor and five outdoor), shuffleboard courts, various yard games and a game room.

“We’re about quality food, done well. We’ve got great chicken, some great sandwiches and some awesome barbeque, and we’re about pickleball,” Anthony Valiani, bar manager at Chicken N Pickle Grand Prairie said.

“We like to have families out. They can play cornhole, Connect 4, Jenga, all of those things [and] have a good time [and] eat some good food,” Valiani said.

Of course “chicken” is in the name so naturally, their menu has quite a few chicken options. According to Valiani, their signature menu item is the rotisserie chicken.

“We offer a selection of rubs that we put on it, our house being the most popular,” Valiani said.

If chicken isn’t your thing, they got you covered, with menu items like salmon and quinoa, pulled pork, fried pickles and more.

The location in Grand Prairie opened on Dec. 26 of 2022 and is located at 2965 S. Hwy 161.

