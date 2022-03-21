ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) — It is officially Spring and now is the time to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather. If you’re short on outdoor plans, the City of Arlington has something for you coming up this weekend, March 26.

Join the Arlington Parks and Recreation department for a night under the stars as they camp out at River Legacy park during their annual Tents & Tales event. Officials say the night will include dinner, a movie under the stars, sleeping bag storytime and a good old fashion camping sing-along.

The movie they will be screening is The Croods: A New Age.

Registration is now open for $12 a spot. At the time of writing this article there were 233 openings remaining, so reserve your spot while you can. To secure your spot, click here.