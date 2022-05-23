DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer is here, and although that may be a sigh of relief for some, parents may be finding themselves with more work with the kids home from school.

If you’re looking for something fun to entertain the children whilst they’re on break, why not try Dallas Zoo, as they have something for children of all age groups. The following activities are available for children.

Wildlife Heroes Club (great for 3-to-8-year-olds)

Perfect for families wanting to meet other families and connect with nature, this offer gives parents and children the opportunity to participate in a number of activities weekly on Sundays (for 6 weeks). Including:

Zoo observations

Animal interactions

Illustrative activities

Take-home journals

Stroller Buddies (great for 10-to-35-month-old)

Stroller Buddies is a fun opportunity for parents and toddlers to ‘strengthen their attachment to one another’ while strolling through the park and learning more about nature.

Friday Safari (great for 3-to-5-year-olds)

Every Friday for 13 weeks, parents can drop their children off at the zoo for fun exploration trips where they will read stories, go on observations, interact with zoo animal attractions and play.

Thursday Safari (great for 5-to-8-year-olds)

Another drop-off program for children to learn about STEM, play games, participate in conservation activities and more.

For more information on these programs, and to register your child for one, visit dallaszoo.com.