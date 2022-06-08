DALLAS (KDAF) — Father’s Day is June 19 and if you want to go the extra mile this year, the Dallas Mavericks have your back.

To make your dad feel extra special, you can have MavsMan or Champ deliver his gift to him. Here’s how you do it:

Visit mavs.com/Mascots/

Scroll down to the row that has the following options: School Shows Community Corporate Events Birthday Parties Special Delivery Request Form Mascot Calendar Pricing Options

Click Request Form

Fill out the form

Click Submit