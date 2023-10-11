The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking to unplug and spend some restorative time in nature, you don’t have to look too far.

Getaway Cabins in the Piney Woods of LaRue, just an hour and a half outside of Dallas, offers a chance to get out of the city and embrace the outdoors.

The tiny cabins come equipped with amenities like a queen size bed, a kitchen, firewood and firestarter, s’mores, and a cellphone lockbox so you can truly disconnect during your stay.

You can tackle the 4.1 mile Wolfpen Bike and Hike trail, stop by The Cherry Laurel for soups, sandwiches, and other tasty treats, or sip some wine during a tasting at 3 P’s in a Vine — all within 30 minutes of the cabin outpost.

It’s also a short drive to Lake Palestine and the East Texas Arboretum.

Enjoy the magic of the woods by booking your stay today.