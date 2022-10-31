DALLAS (KDAF) — Halloween is here and if you procrastinated getting a costume, we completely understand. Though your Spirit Halloweens and your Party Cities may be all out of stock there are still other options out there.

If you are looking for a costume for pretty much any occasion, Norcostco has got you covered.

They have been in the Metroplex for decades, earning themself quite a reputation with people in North Texas.

Dan Schmoker is the man in charge around here he’s been helping people get into their costumes for 11 years.

And though, Halloween may be their biggest commercial draw, Norcostco has you covered year-round.

“That’s right all year long. [It] can be anything pretty much any event, any season that you might have we got a costume for it,” Schmoker said.

The first step to finding the right costume at Norcostco is getting your measurements. Once you get measured, you then choose a theme or holiday.

They are right at the edge of the Design District and you need to dedicate an entire day for this stop. With tons of costumes its hard not to get lost in here.

They’re also a supplier for lighting, electrical equipment, drapery and anything you need to make a production come to life!

“[We do] everything from rental costumes to purchase costumes. We do makeup, both theatrical special effects and beauty makeup,” Schmoker said.

For more information, click here.